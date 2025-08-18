USD/CAD falls to near 1.3800 due to prevailing dovish sentiment surrounding Fed outlook

- USD/CAD depreciates as traders expect the Fed to deliver a rate cut in September.
- US economic figures support the dovish tone surrounding the Fed policy outlook.
- BoC’s trimmed mean inflation held at 3% in June, reducing urgency to accelerate rate cuts.
USD/CAD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.3800 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) could face further challenges amid the prevailing dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook for September.
Recent US economic data support the case for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. The preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 58.6 in August from 61.7 in July, falling short of the expected 62.0 reading. Meanwhile, the US Retail Sales grew by 0.5% month-over-month in July, as expected, against a rise of 0.9% seen in June. Retail Sales Control Group rose by 0.5%, compared to the 0.8% increase prior.
However, traders adopt caution as Trump administration has broadened its 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, including 407 new product codes in the US Harmonized Tariff Schedule. US President Donald Trump also told reporters he intends to issue further announcements on steel tariffs, along with new levies aimed at semiconductor imports.
Canada’s inflation is cooler but not “mission accomplished” as the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) preferred inflation gauge, the trimmed mean, stuck at an elevated 3% in June, giving the central bank little incentive to speed up rate cuts. The BoC reduced the policy rate to 2.75% in July but vowed to proceed cautiously amid persistent service-price stickiness and the need to weigh opposing forces from tariffs and softening demand.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades with mild positive bias above 0.6500 amid risk appetite
AUD/USD is posting small gains above 0.6500 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair capitalizes on a generalized upbeat mood in the market amid hopes of a Ukraine peace deal as a Trump-Zelensky meeting is scheduled later in the day. However, the further upside in the Aussie appears capped by a pause in the US Dollar declines.
USD/JPY bounces to near 147.50 as upbeat mood undermines safe-haven JPY
USD/JPY starts the week positively on Monday, bouncing to near 147.50 as hopes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war reduce demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen. Moreover, a modest US Dollar uptick supports the pair as traders keenly await the Fed Minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week.
Gold tests bearish commitments near $3,350 amid geopolitics, Fed concerns
Gold rebounds toward $3,350 after hitting 11-day lows despite an improved risk sentiment. US Dollar hangs near two-week troughs as focus shifts to US-Ukraine meeting and Fed events. Gold buyers face bearish pressures yet again; the $3,350 area appears a tough nut to crack.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple flash weak momentum raising risks of deeper pullbacks
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of weakness as momentum fades across the broader crypto market. BTC and XRP are hovering near the critical $116,000 and $2.99 supports respectively, while ETH struggles to break above $4,488 resistance.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.