USD/CAD falls back to the 1.2680s amid indecisive trading conditions as geopolitics remains in spotlight

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • USD/CAD saw choppy trading conditions on Thursday and is back to flat around 1.2680 having been as high as 1.2734.
  • Geopolitics remains the main talking point in the market, with investors jittery as NATO/Russia relations sour, shelling resumes in Ukraine.

USD/CAD saw choppy, indecisive trading conditions on Thursday, at one point rallying as high as the 1.2730s where it was, at the time, trading higher by about 0.4%, before pulling back to trade flat in the 1.2680s in recent trade. Geopolitics remains the main talking point in the market right now, with investors jittery at the prospect that shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Russia separatists across a ceasefire line in Eastern Ukraine escalates into a broader Russia/Ukraine conflict. NATO leaders further amplified their warnings that Russia looks to be on the verge of military action against Ukraine and warned that the country is looking to fabricate a pretext for invasion.

These fears are currently weighing heavily on the global equity space, but FX markets have been mostly able to resist the risk-off flows seen in other asset classes on Thursday. That could be because Wednesday’s Fed meeting minutes, as well as Thursday’s weaker than expected weekly jobless claims and February Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, have dampened the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal for now. But following recent upside inflation surprises and further hawkish commentary from Fed’s James Bullard, traders will be closely watching what other Fed policymakers have to say in the coming days.

Any indications for support for a 50bps hike in March, combined with ongoing geopolitical risk-off could help push USD/CAD back above 1.2700 again before the week is out. Note, however, that the loonie’s high correlation to crude oil prices, which would be expected to rally on a Russian invasion of Ukraine, means that in a flight to FX havens, it wouldn’t perform as poorly as some risk-sensitive peers. A retest of this year’s triple-top in near 1.2800 seems unlikely if, say, a Russia/Ukraine conflict was to send WTI above $100.

USD/Cad

Overview
Today last price 1.2684
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2686
Daily SMA50 1.2708
Daily SMA100 1.2624
Daily SMA200 1.2536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2734
Previous Daily Low 1.2664
Previous Weekly High 1.2756
Previous Weekly Low 1.2636
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2707
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2654
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2583
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2765
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2795

 

 

EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow band above 1.1350 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases. There were 248,000 claims for unemployment benefits in the US last week and Housing Starts declined by 4.1% in January. 

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a market reaction and the US Dollar Index stays flat below 96.00.

Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.

Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.

