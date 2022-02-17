USD/CAD falls back to the 1.2680s amid indecisive trading conditions as geopolitics remains in spotlight

- USD/CAD saw choppy trading conditions on Thursday and is back to flat around 1.2680 having been as high as 1.2734.
- Geopolitics remains the main talking point in the market, with investors jittery as NATO/Russia relations sour, shelling resumes in Ukraine.
USD/CAD saw choppy, indecisive trading conditions on Thursday, at one point rallying as high as the 1.2730s where it was, at the time, trading higher by about 0.4%, before pulling back to trade flat in the 1.2680s in recent trade. Geopolitics remains the main talking point in the market right now, with investors jittery at the prospect that shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Russia separatists across a ceasefire line in Eastern Ukraine escalates into a broader Russia/Ukraine conflict. NATO leaders further amplified their warnings that Russia looks to be on the verge of military action against Ukraine and warned that the country is looking to fabricate a pretext for invasion.
These fears are currently weighing heavily on the global equity space, but FX markets have been mostly able to resist the risk-off flows seen in other asset classes on Thursday. That could be because Wednesday’s Fed meeting minutes, as well as Thursday’s weaker than expected weekly jobless claims and February Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, have dampened the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal for now. But following recent upside inflation surprises and further hawkish commentary from Fed’s James Bullard, traders will be closely watching what other Fed policymakers have to say in the coming days.
Any indications for support for a 50bps hike in March, combined with ongoing geopolitical risk-off could help push USD/CAD back above 1.2700 again before the week is out. Note, however, that the loonie’s high correlation to crude oil prices, which would be expected to rally on a Russian invasion of Ukraine, means that in a flight to FX havens, it wouldn’t perform as poorly as some risk-sensitive peers. A retest of this year’s triple-top in near 1.2800 seems unlikely if, say, a Russia/Ukraine conflict was to send WTI above $100.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2684
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2686
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2536
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2734
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2664
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow band above 1.1350 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases. There were 248,000 claims for unemployment benefits in the US last week and Housing Starts declined by 4.1% in January.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3600
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a market reaction and the US Dollar Index stays flat below 96.00.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3600
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a market reaction and the US Dollar Index stays flat below 96.00.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.