USD/CAD: Fading greenback weakness to favour the upside – TDS

USD/CAD rejected another probe, its third, below 1.39 yesterday. Analysts at TD Securities are heavy again, but technically, the charts point to a descending triangle. Credit Suisse also points to higher USD/CAD levels.
Key quotes
“While a break of support around 1.3850 could be significant we have yet to hear an argument as to why you would want to own CAD.”
“With stocks at their post-crash highs and USD/CAD trading where it is, a lot of good news is in the price - whatever good news that may be.”
“We remain focused on upside risks overall. We think 1.3970/00 will be the first notable topside threshold for the pair, which will put 1.4050/80 daily downtrend resistance into focus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
