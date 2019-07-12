USD/CAD extends steady recovery from multi-month lows post-US PPI, still in the red

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A follow-through uptick helped the USD to regain positive traction and extended some support.
  • Investors further scale back expectations for aggressive Fed rate cut on upbeat US PPI figures.
  • A modest pullback in Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive of the rebound.

The USD/CAD pair held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit has managed to recover few pips from multi-month lows set earlier this Friday.

The pair extended this week's pullback from the 1.3140-45 supply zone and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session, hitting 8-1/2 month lows on the last trading day of the week. 

However, a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the intraday US Dollar downtick, at least for the time being, and assisted the pair to find decent support ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark.

Meanwhile, Friday's release of hotter-than-expected Produce Price Index (PPI) from the US added to Thursday's stroner consumer inflation figures and further tempered expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed.

This coupled with a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency and further collaborated to the pair's recovery of around 20-pips from the lowest level since late-Oct. 2018.

Next in focus will be a scheduled speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, which might further influence market expectations about the Fed's policy outlook and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3034
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.3073
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3169
Daily SMA50 1.3323
Daily SMA100 1.3339
Daily SMA200 1.3299
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3092
Previous Daily Low 1.3042
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3046
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3146

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP

EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP

EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery

GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00

USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00

USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.

USD/JPY News

Gold steadily climbs back above $1410 level

Gold steadily climbs back above $1410 level

Gold regained positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from weekly tops.

Gold News

The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy

The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy

Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th.  It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  