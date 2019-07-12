- A follow-through uptick helped the USD to regain positive traction and extended some support.
- Investors further scale back expectations for aggressive Fed rate cut on upbeat US PPI figures.
- A modest pullback in Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive of the rebound.
The USD/CAD pair held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit has managed to recover few pips from multi-month lows set earlier this Friday.
The pair extended this week's pullback from the 1.3140-45 supply zone and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session, hitting 8-1/2 month lows on the last trading day of the week.
However, a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the intraday US Dollar downtick, at least for the time being, and assisted the pair to find decent support ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, Friday's release of hotter-than-expected Produce Price Index (PPI) from the US added to Thursday's stroner consumer inflation figures and further tempered expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed.
This coupled with a modest pullback in Crude Oil prices undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency and further collaborated to the pair's recovery of around 20-pips from the lowest level since late-Oct. 2018.
Next in focus will be a scheduled speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, which might further influence market expectations about the Fed's policy outlook and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3034
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3169
|Daily SMA50
|1.3323
|Daily SMA100
|1.3339
|Daily SMA200
|1.3299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3038
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
