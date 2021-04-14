USD/CAD extends sideways grind around 1.2550

- USD/CAD is trading in a relatively tight range on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays below following Tuesday's sharp drop.
- Investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 1600 GMT.
After climbing above 1.2600, the USD/CAD pair made a sharp U-turn and closed in the negative territory at 1.2530 on Tuesday. With the trading action turning subdued amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers, the pair is staging a technical correction and was last seen posting small daily gains at 1.2550.
Eyes on Fed's Beige Book, Chairman Powell speech
On Tuesday, the greenback came under heavy bearish pressure as US Treasury bond yields continued to push lower following the inflation data and the 30-year Treasury note auction. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield lost more than 3% and the US Dollar Index (DXY) touched its lowest level in more than three weeks at 91.66. Currently, the DXY is consolidating its losses a little below 91.80.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rising for the third straight day and gaining more than 1% at $61.10, allowing the commodity-related loonie to limit its losses.
Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams will be delivering speeches. Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve its Beige Book at 1800 GMT. Investors will be keeping a close eye commentary surrounding price pressures.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.255
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2553
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.2699
|Daily SMA200
|1.2972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.263
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2527
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
