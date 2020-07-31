USD/CAD extends sideways grind above 1.3400 after Canada GDP data

- USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in a tight range above 1.3400.
- Canadian economy expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May.
- US Dollar Index stays near 93.00 after mixed US data.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction after the macroeconomic data releases from Canada and the United States on Friday. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3420, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
Canadian economic activity recovers nicely in May
The monthly data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday that the economic activity in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 3.5%, the commodity-sensitive loonie failed to gathered strength amid falling crude oil prices. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is losing more than 1% on the day to trade at $39.80.
On the other hand, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that Personal Spending in June increased by 5.6%. However, further details of the publication showed that Personal Income declined by 1.1% in the same period. Other data from the US revealed that the ISM Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 51.9 in July from 36.6 in June and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 72.5 in July to fall short of analysts' estimate of 73.
Following these data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edged slightly higher but couldn't stage a convincing rebound. As of writing, the DXY was posting small daily gains at 93.05.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.35
|Daily SMA50
|1.3567
|Daily SMA100
|1.3826
|Daily SMA200
|1.3523
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly High
|1.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3603
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.