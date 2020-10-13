USD/CAD extends rebound toward 1.3150 as DXY continues to push higher

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD edged higher in the early American session.
  • US Dollar Index rose to 93.50 on Tuesday.
  • Rising crude oil prices help CAD limit its losses.

After testing 1.3100 earlier in the day, the USD/CAD pair turned north in the early American session on Tuesday and touched a daily high of 1.3147. As of writing, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at 1.3144.

The broad-based USD strength seems to be fueling the pair's rebound in the second half of the day. With investors seeking refuge amid a lack of progress in Brexit talks and heightened concerns over additional delay in US coronavirus aid, the greenback continues to outperform its peers.

At the moment, the US Dollar Index is gaining 0.51% on a daily basis at 93.51. Reflecting the dismal market mood, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both trade in the negative territory. 

On the other hand, rising crude oil prices help the commodity-sensitive CAD limit its losses. Following Monday's sharp drop, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 1.5% on a daily basis at $40.08. 

The data from the US on Tuesday showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September ticked up to 1.4% on a yearly basis and matched analysts' estimates. Other data revealed that the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index rose from 45 to 55.2 in October but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3138
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.3115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3271
Daily SMA50 1.3224
Daily SMA100 1.3383
Daily SMA200 1.3537
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3144
Previous Daily Low 1.3101
Previous Weekly High 1.3341
Previous Weekly Low 1.311
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3118
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3078
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3054
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3138
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3162
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3181

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD moving closer to the 1.1700 threshold

EUR/USD moving closer to the 1.1700 threshold

The American dollar wins in a risk-averse environment, fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the elections. Poor US inflation adds to the sour mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles on renewed Brexit woes

GBP/USD tumbles on renewed Brexit woes

GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 as demand for the greenback couples with no progress in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Also, the  UK unemployment rate surged to 4%.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz

XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz

Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.

Gold News

Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff

Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff

Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.

Read more

WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks

WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks

Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures