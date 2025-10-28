TRENDING:
USD/CAD extends losses as weak US Consumer Confidence weighs, BoC and Fed eyed

  • USD/CAD extends losses for a second day as the Greenback weakens after soft US Consumer Confidence data.
  • US Consumer Confidence falls to 94.6 in October from 95.6 in September.
  • BoC and Fed monetary policy decisions in focus; both central banks are expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
Vishal Chaturvedi

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as the Greenback weakens following the latest US Consumer Confidence report. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading around 1.3944, extending losses for the second consecutive day and down roughly 0.30%.

Data from the Conference Board showed that US Consumer Confidence fell in October. The Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 94.6 from a revised 95.6 in September, marking the second straight monthly decline.

While the Present Situation Index edged up to 129.3, suggesting current conditions remain stable, the Expectations Index dropped to 71.5, remaining below the 80-point recession threshold for the ninth consecutive month. Meanwhile, inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 5.9%.

Following the data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, eased to around 98.63, retreating from an intraday high of 98.95.

Focus now shifts to Wednesday’s twin risk events as the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) prepare to announce their interest rate decisions. Markets widely expect the BoC to deliver another 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut, lowering its policy rate to 2.25% in what could mark the end of its current easing cycle. According to Rabobank, 20 out of 27 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the BoC to deliver the cut, while OIS pricing assigns an 88% probability.

The decision comes amid a sharp slowdown in the Canadian economy, which contracted by 1.6% in Q2, the steepest since 2020, and a persistent Unemployment Rate of 7.1%. Although inflation has picked up modestly with the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 2.4%, policymakers are balancing elevated price pressure against weakening labor market conditions and trade disruptions stemming from US tariffs.

Meanwhile, attention will also turn to the Fed, with markets almost certain the central bank will deliver another 25 bps interest rate cut on Wednesday, following September’s so-called “risk-management” move. Expectations for further easing strengthened after softer-than-expected US inflation data last week, reinforcing bets that the Fed will lean dovish.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders assign a 96.7% probability of a quarter-point rate cut. In September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that “downside risks to employment appear to have risen,” highlighting growing concern about labor market weakness even as inflation remains above target.

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.11%0.45%-0.56%-0.30%-0.32%-0.26%-0.24%
EUR0.11%0.56%-0.44%-0.19%-0.21%-0.18%-0.13%
GBP-0.45%-0.56%-0.99%-0.75%-0.76%-0.72%-0.70%
JPY0.56%0.44%0.99%0.26%0.24%0.30%0.31%
CAD0.30%0.19%0.75%-0.26%-0.03%0.03%0.05%
AUD0.32%0.21%0.76%-0.24%0.03%0.06%0.11%
NZD0.26%0.18%0.72%-0.30%-0.03%-0.06%0.03%
CHF0.24%0.13%0.70%-0.31%-0.05%-0.11%-0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows, back to 1.1660

EUR/USD bounces off lows, back to 1.1660

In quite a volatile session, EUR/USD now rebounds from earlier lows and reclaims the 1.1650-1.1660 band, up modestly for the day. The pair’s rebound comes as the US Dollar surrenders its advance and returns to the negative zone. Still, traders are likely to stay cautious and avoid making big moves ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday.

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains on the defensive, although it leaves behind the area of recent lows and retests the 1.3280 zone amid a modest decline in the US Dollar on Tuesday. Cable’s move lower comes despite losses in the Greenback, while prospects of a potential BoE rate cut and fiscal fears weigh on the Sterling in the domestic scenario.

Gold under intense selling pressure after losing $4,000

Gold under intense selling pressure after losing $4,000

Gold now manages to regain some pace, bouncing off earlier multi-week lows and refocusing on the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce. Hopes of easing trade tensions between the US and China continue to weigh down on the yellow metal, while a softer Greenback and declinign US Treasury yields underpin the rebound.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls hold steady amid ETF inflows resurgence 

Bitcoin shows signs of resuming its uptrend above $114,000 on Tuesday, after being rejected slightly below $116,500 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding steady, as investors look forward to a potentially bullish end of the month.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

