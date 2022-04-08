“The balance between the BoC hiking by 25bps or 50bps is a close call but the market now is positioned slightly more in favour of 50bps and the jobs data coupled with near-term inflation risks and the opportunity to act more aggressively in sync with the Fed, we see a 50bp hike next week. That should keep CAD well supported at a time when we expect crude oil prices to begin drifting higher from here.”

“The data (jobs report) was consistent with the BoC hiking by a larger 50bps at its meeting next week. The 72.5k gain in jobs reflected job losses in part-time jobs but another hefty increase of 92.7k in full-time jobs. The unemployment rate as a result fell to 5.3%, a new low in the data going back to the mid-1970s. This clearly shows that the labour market in Canada is reaching capacity constraints which will raise concerns over the current monetary stance.”

Expectations of a 50 bp interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada will help the Canadian dollar according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They have a trade idea of shorting USD/CAD at 1.2535, with a target at 1.2150.

