USD/CAD erases majority of daily gains on oil recovery, trades above 1.31

- WTI gains traction ahead of API data to help CAD find demand.
- Greenback continues to outperform its rivals despite mixed data.
- US Dollar Index climbs to highest level since June 18.
The USD/CAD pair climbed to its highest level since late June at 1.3164 today but came under modest bearish pressure in the last couple of hours as the commodity-related Loonie took advantage of rising crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3135, adding 0.12% on a daily basis.
Earlier today, the data from the U.S. showed that the Philly Fed's Non-Manufacturing Index jumped to 21.4 in July from 8.2 in June. However, other data revealed that existing home sales declined by 1.7% on a monthly basis in June and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index slumped to -12 in July to miss the market expectation of 5.
Nonetheless, rising U.S. Treasury bond yields and the selling pressure surrounding major European currencies allowed the USD to find demand and outperform its rivals, lifting the US Dollar Index to its highest level in five weeks at 97.71. At the moment, the index is up 0.4% on the day at 97.69.
Oil rally helps CAD find demand
Despite the broad USD strength, a sharp rebound witnessed in crude oil prices made it difficult for the pair to continue to push higher. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $56 mark, gained traction in the last hour following news of the UK pushing for a joined effort with European nations such as France, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands as well as from Germany, Spain, Sweden and Norway to establish a safe-shipping passage in the Straight of Hormuz. As of writing, the barrel of WTI was up 1% on the day at $56.75.
Later in the session, the weekly crude oil stock report published by the American Petroleum Institue will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3086
|Daily SMA50
|1.3268
|Daily SMA100
|1.3329
|Daily SMA200
|1.3301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3122
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3041
|Previous Weekly High
|1.311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure. The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.
Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high
With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.