USD/CAD erases daily gains, returns to 1.33 area on oil recovery

- Crude oil prices gain traction on Monday amid supply outlook.
- US Dollar Index consolidates below the 99 handle.
- Coming up: Speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
The USD/CAD came under modest selling pressure in the last hour as rising crude oil prices allowed the commodity-linked Loonie to gather strength against its rivals. The pair, which touched a session high of 1.3332, was last seen virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3315.
Political uncertainties in Middle-Eastern oil producers revived concerns over supply disruptions and provided a boost to crude oil prices on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was up 1.03% on a daily basis at $53.46.
On the other hand, after closing the previous week on a negative note following the uninspiring employment data from the United States, the US Dollar Index (DXY) started the week in a calm manner, allowing the CAD's market valuation to drive the pair's action.
Eyes on crude oil's performance
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later in the session, which is unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction, the DXY is flat on the day at 98.85.
Meanwhile, markets will be paying close attention to any headlines coming out of the United States (US) - China trade talks in Washington. Any positive developments on that front could help crude oil prices to continue to push higher amid improved demand outlook and continue to weigh on the pair.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3314
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3252
|Daily SMA50
|1.3257
|Daily SMA100
|1.325
|Daily SMA200
|1.3294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields
Markets are resorting to profit-taking following Friday’s mixed US jobs report-led sell-off in the Treasury yields, as attention now turns towards the US Federal Reserve (Fed) President Powell’s speech, due at 1700 GMT, for any fresh hints on the US interest rates outlook.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.