USD/CAD erases daily gains, returns to 1.33 area on oil recovery

  • Crude oil prices gain traction on Monday amid supply outlook.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates below the 99 handle.
  • Coming up: Speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The USD/CAD came under modest selling pressure in the last hour as rising crude oil prices allowed the commodity-linked Loonie to gather strength against its rivals. The pair, which touched a session high of 1.3332, was last seen virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3315.

Political uncertainties in Middle-Eastern oil producers revived concerns over supply disruptions and provided a boost to crude oil prices on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was up 1.03% on a daily basis at $53.46.

On the other hand, after closing the previous week on a negative note following the uninspiring employment data from the United States, the US Dollar Index (DXY) started the week in a calm manner, allowing the CAD's market valuation to drive the pair's action.

Eyes on crude oil's performance

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later in the session, which is unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction, the DXY is flat on the day at 98.85.

Meanwhile, markets will be paying close attention to any headlines coming out of the United States (US) - China trade talks in Washington. Any positive developments on that front could help crude oil prices to continue to push higher amid improved demand outlook and continue to weigh on the pair.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3314
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3312
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3252
Daily SMA50 1.3257
Daily SMA100 1.325
Daily SMA200 1.3294
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3344
Previous Daily Low 1.3299
Previous Weekly High 1.3349
Previous Weekly Low 1.3205
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3326
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3273
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3248
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3337
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3363
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3382

 

 

