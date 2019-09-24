USD/CAD edges lower toward 1.3440, crude oil selloff limits pair's losses

- WTI extends slide in the second half of the day, loses more than 2%.
- Consumer confidence deteriorates in September in the US.
- Falling US T-bond yields and dismal data weigh on the USD.
The USD/CAD spent the majority of the day moving sideways near the 1.3250 handle but came under modest pressure in the last hour amid broad-based USD weakness. As of writing, the pair was down 0.13% on the day at 1.3243.
DXY loses traction
The data published by the Conference Board (CB) today showed that the consumer confidence deteriorated in September with the CB Consumer Confidence Index slumping to 125.1 to miss the market expectation of 133.5 by a wide margin. The disappointing data caused the US Dollar Index to broke below its daily consolidation channel during the American trading hours.
Meanwhile, reports of US House Democrats pushing for US President Trump's impeachment and the lack of positive developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict seem to be weighing on the market sentiment. After closing the last six days in the negative territory, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its slide today and is now losing nearly 4%, putting additional pressure on the US Dollar Index (DXY), which is erasing 0.14% on a daily basis.
On the other hand, falling crude oil prices make it difficult for the commodity-sensitive Loonie to outperform the USD. Hurt by the risk-off flows, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at $57.30, losing more than 2% on the day. Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institue's weekly crude oil inventory report will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
The economic docket tomorrow won't be featuring any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US or Canada.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3249
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3253
|Daily SMA50
|1.3227
|Daily SMA100
|1.3267
|Daily SMA200
|1.331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3305
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3254
|Previous Weekly High
|1.331
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.321
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3345
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
