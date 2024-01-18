USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3500 on subdued US Dollar, improved Crude prices

- USD/CAD loses ground due to a correction in the US Dollar.
- The improvement in Crude prices provided support for the Canadian Dollar.
- Hot US Retail Sales data might have helped the Greenback to gain ground.
USD/CAD halts its winning streak that began on January 11, trading lower around the significant level at 1.3500 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) gains ground against the US Dollar (USD) on the recovery in the Crude oil prices registered in the previous session. However, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price trades slightly lower around $72.70 per barrel, at the time of writing.
Crude oil prices have seen an upward trajectory on Wednesday, buoyed by the positive outlook presented in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monthly report. The report indicates a robust anticipation of oil demand growth for both 2024 and 2025.
In December, Canada's Raw Material Price Index contracted for the second consecutive month, maintaining materials inflation at its most significant contractionary level since June of the previous year. The report released on Wednesday revealed a consistent contraction of 4.9%, matching the previous figure. Moreover, the Industrial Product Price (MoM) experienced a larger-than-expected reduction of 1.5%, compared to the anticipated decline of 0.7% and the prior decrease of 0.3%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps its winning streak on downbeat US Treasury yields. The DXY trades lower near 103.30 with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.33% and 4.08%, respectively, by the press time.
US Retail Sales (Month-over-Month) recorded a growth of 0.6% in December, surpassing market expectations of 0.4% and the previous figure of 0.3%. The Retail Sales Control Group also showed improvement, reaching 0.8% from the previous reading of 0.5%.
Additionally, Retail Sales excluding Autos (Month-over-Month), which excludes the motor vehicles and parts sector, increased by 0.4%, exceeding the market anticipation of a steady figure at 0.2%. Traders are likely to keep an eye on US housing data scheduled for release on Thursday. On Canada's docket, Retail Sales data will be eyed on Friday.
USD/CAD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3499
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3336
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3568
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3542
|Previous Daily Low
|1.348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3341
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3518
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3604
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reverses Aussie jobs data-led dip, looks to 0.6600
AUD/USD is rebounding toward 0.6600, reversing a dip to 0.6525 induced by weak Australian jobs data. The pair is drawing support from a broad US Dollar pullback in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
EUR/USD buyers retake 1.0900, Lagarde’s speech, US data eyed
EUR/USD is flirting with the 1.0900 mark, finding demand in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair gains amid renewed weakness in the US Dollar. The ECB hawks have pushed back against expectations of an early rate cut, lending further support to the currency pair. Lagarde and US data are on tap.
Gold price stages a modest recovery from one-month low, bearish potential seems intact
Gold price ticks higher during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to over a one-month low touched the previous day. The US Dollar pulls back from its highest level since December 13 amid some profit-taking and benefits the commodity.
Injective price surged 2,700% in 2023, outshining Solana rally due to one key factor
The trade-off between the top position in the crypto market takes place every day in terms of gains, but beating out Solana on a yearly basis is a different thing altogether, and Injective price rise in 2023 did that exactly.
Davos continues to throw cold water on rate cut expectations
Major central bankers continued to dial back market expectations of imminent rate cuts during the H1 of 2024. USD was initially firmer after Tuesday comments from Fed’s Waller after he pushed back on market expectation of rate cuts. However, hotter UK CPI data and hawkish ECB speak saw the greenback move of pre-EU opening level highs.