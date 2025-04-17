USD/CAD edges higher above 1.3850, BoC holds policy rate at 2.75%

- USD/CAD gathers strength around 1.3880 in Thursday’s Asian session.
- Fed's Powell said US growth appears to be slowing.
- The BoC has paused its streak of seven consecutive rate cuts, holding its rate at 2.75% at the April meeting.
The USD/CAD pair trades in positive territory near 1.3880 during the early Asian session on Thursday. However, the upside for the pad might be limited amid the escalating trade uncertainties. Traders brace for the developments surrounding US trade talks with trading partners.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that trade tensions risk undermining the Fed’s employment and inflation targets. Powell further stated that US economic growth appears to be slowing, with consumer spending growing modestly, a rush of imports to avoid tariffs likely to weigh on estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and sentiment souring. Financial markets expect the US central bank to resume rate cuts in June and that by year-end the policy rate, currently in the 4.25%-4.50% range, will be a full percentage point lower.
Elsewhere, Retail Sales in the United States rose by 1.4% in March, followed by the 0.2% increase seen in February, according to the US Census Bureau on Wednesday. This figure came in better than the estimation of 1.3%. However, the stronger-than-expected data fails to boost the Greenback as traders wait to see if US President Donald Trump’s administration reaches new trading agreements with partners.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its benchmark rate at 2.75% at its April meeting on Wednesday, its first pause after seven consecutive cuts. The Canadian central bank said that the uncertainty around US tariffs made it impossible to issue regular economic forecasts. Investors see nearly 50% odds the BoC will return to easing at its next policy decision at the June meeting and expect two further reductions in total by year-end.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6350 after downbeat Aussie jobs data
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6350 in Asian trading on Thursday. The downbeat Australian jobs data fans RBA rate cut bets, maintaining the downward pressure on the pair. US-China trade tensions and US Dollar recovery act as a headwind for the pair.
USD/JPY fades the rebound to 142.85 amid US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY fades the impressive rebound from seven-month lows of 141.61, falling back toward 142.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair tracks the US Dollar price action, fuelled by contrstructive trade talks between the US and Japan. A tepid risk recovery supports the pair.
Gold price corrects from record highs of $3,358
Gold price retreats from a fresh all-time peak of $3,358 reached earlier in the Asian session on Thursday. Despite the pullback, tariff uncertainty, the escalating US-China trade war, global recession fears, and expectations of more aggressive Fed easing will likely cishion the Gold price downside.
Ethereum face value-accrual risks due to data availability roadmap
Ethereum declined 1%, trading just below $1,600 in the early Asian session on Thursday, as Binance Research's latest report suggests that the data availability roadmap has been hampering its value accrual.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.