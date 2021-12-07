USD/CAD drops to over one-week low, further below 1.2700 amid rallying oil prices

- USD/CAD witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- Rallying oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure on the pair.
- A stronger USD did little to impress bullish traders or stall the ongoing slide.
The USD/CAD pair continued drifting lower through the mid-European session and dropped to over a one-week low, around the 1.2680 region in the last hour.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of mid-1.2800s, or the highest level since September 20 and witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day on Tuesday. Crude oil prices built on the overnight strong rally and boosted the commodity-linked loonie, which, in turn, exerted heavy pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Concerns about the impact of the new coronavirus variant on the global fuel demand eased after reports indicated that Omicron patients had only shown mild symptoms. Apart from this, stalled Iran nuclear talks delayed the return of additional crude supply and further underpinned the black gold amid the prevalent strong risk-on mood in the financial markets.
On the other hand, the US dollar continued drawing some support from firming expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. This, along with a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, acted as a tailwind for the greenback, albeit did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair.
That said, extremely oversold conditions on the 1-hour chart warrant some caution before placing fresh bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some buying and a modest intraday recovery.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders on Tuesday might take cues from the release of trade balance data from the US and Canada. This, along with Canadian Ivey PMI and oil price dynamics, will influence the loonie. On the other hand, the broader market risk sentiment will drive the USD demand and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2684
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1.276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2662
|Daily SMA50
|1.2542
|Daily SMA100
|1.2579
|Daily SMA200
|1.2477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2843
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2788
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 on mixed ZEW, firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1300, fading the corrective pullback from the weekly low. Treasury yields stay firmer amid the market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant. The mixed German ZEW Survey adds to the weight on the euro.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.33 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, underpinned by a renewed downside in the US dollar across the board amid an improving market mood. Easing fears over the new Omicron covid variant keep the overall market sentiment buoyed.
Gold subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data
Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week. Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.
Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery
SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows. The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?