USD/CAD drops to lowest level since mid-August below 1.2550

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD broke below its weekly range on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index slumps below 92.30 in the American session.
  • Crude oil stages decisive rebound, trades above $70.

The USD/CAD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level since August 16 1.2549. As of writing, the pair was down 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.2555.

WTI jumps above $70 on Thursday

The unabated USD selloff and rising crude oil prices weigh heavily on USD/CAD. After Wall Street's main indexes opened in the positive territory, the greenback struggled to find demand as a safe haven and the US Dollar Index was last seen trading at its weakest level in four weeks at 92.26, losing 0.25% on the day.

Supported by risk flows, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is rising nearly 3% at $70.22, providing a boost to the commodity-sensitive loonie.

Earlier in the day, the data from Canada showed that the international trade surplus narrowed to $C0.78 billion from $C2.56 billion but this report was largely ignored by market participants.

On the other hand, the US Department of Labor reported that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to 340,000 in the week ending August 28 from 354,000.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data for August. The ISM's August Services PMI will be featured in the US economic docket as well.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2552
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1.2621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.261
Daily SMA50 1.2539
Daily SMA100 1.2381
Daily SMA200 1.2538
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2637
Previous Daily Low 1.258
Previous Weekly High 1.2834
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2532
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2645
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2702

 

 

