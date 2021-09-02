USD/CAD drops to lowest level since mid-August below 1.2550

- USD/CAD broke below its weekly range on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index slumps below 92.30 in the American session.
- Crude oil stages decisive rebound, trades above $70.
The USD/CAD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level since August 16 1.2549. As of writing, the pair was down 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.2555.
WTI jumps above $70 on Thursday
The unabated USD selloff and rising crude oil prices weigh heavily on USD/CAD. After Wall Street's main indexes opened in the positive territory, the greenback struggled to find demand as a safe haven and the US Dollar Index was last seen trading at its weakest level in four weeks at 92.26, losing 0.25% on the day.
Supported by risk flows, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is rising nearly 3% at $70.22, providing a boost to the commodity-sensitive loonie.
Earlier in the day, the data from Canada showed that the international trade surplus narrowed to $C0.78 billion from $C2.56 billion but this report was largely ignored by market participants.
On the other hand, the US Department of Labor reported that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to 340,000 in the week ending August 28 from 354,000.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data for August. The ISM's August Services PMI will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2552
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.261
|Daily SMA50
|1.2539
|Daily SMA100
|1.2381
|Daily SMA200
|1.2538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2637
|Previous Daily Low
|1.258
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to a fresh one-month high of 1.1870
EUR/USD retains intraday gains as appetite for risk increases. Mixed US data continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD firms beyond 1.3800 on dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD is trading in the 1.3830 area, as the broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair. Brexit-related shortages put a cap on the pair, alongside a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar.
XAU/USD traders await critical Nonfarm Payrolls, bulls ready to charge
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price move through the early North American session. The prevalent risk-on mood was seen as a key factor capping the upside for the safe-haven metal.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.