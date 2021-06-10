USD/CAD drops to fresh daily lows near 1.2070 on renewed USD weakness

- USD/CAD broke below its daily trading range during the American session.
- US Dollar Index retreats toward 90.00 area after latest US data.
- WTI climbs above $70 following Wednesday's modest decline.
After spending the majority of the day in a very tight range around 1.2100, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction during the American trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 1.2068. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.2076.
Risk flows hurt USD
The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Thursday that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 5% in May from 4.2% in April. This reading came in higher than analysts' estimate of 4.7%. Additionally, the US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 376,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 370,000.
Although the initial market reaction allowed the greenback to preserve its strength against its rivals, the positive shift seen in the market sentiment made it difficult for the currency to continue to find demand.
With the S&P 500 opening decisively higher and notching a new all-time high, the US Dollar Index turned south and was last seen losing 0.08% on the day at 90.06.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 0.6% on the day at $70.15, helping the commodity-sensitive loonie outperform its rivals and causing USD/CAD to stay in the negative territory.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2076
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2111
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2086
|Daily SMA50
|1.2282
|Daily SMA100
|1.2464
|Daily SMA200
|1.2744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2058
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2007
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2133
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2192
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows after dovish ECB, strong CPI
EUR/USD has bounced and is trading closer to 1.22. Earlier, the ECB prolonged its high pace of bond buys and US CPI hit 5% YoY in May, beating estimates.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet
Gold remains pressured for third consecutive day as sellers attack weekly bottom. Treasury yields stays offered but King dollar stays firmer.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon.
GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting
NYSE:GME gained 0.85% amidst an unsettled day for the broader markets. GameStop announces a corporate shakeup that sees Ryan Cohen takeover as Chairman of the Board.