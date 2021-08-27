USD/CAD drops to daily low below 1.2630 on broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD came under strong bearish pressure during the American session.
  • US Dollar Index fell sharply following FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
  • Rising crude oil prices provide a boost to the CAD.

After rising above 1.2700 earlier in the day, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading at a daily low of 1.2628, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.

DXY falls sharply on Powell's remarks

The broad-based USD weakness following FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium seems to be weighing heavily on USD/CAD.

Although Powell said he thought at the July policy meeting that it could be appropriate to start reducing asset purchases this year, he refrained from delivering a timeline and triggered a selloff in the USD. Currently, the US Dollar Index is down 0.3% on the day at 92.77.

Assessing Powell's comments, "Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has defied a vocal chorus of hawks among his colleagues and refrained from a hinting of tapering the bank's $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme," noted FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. 

Powell Quick Analysis: Dove defeats the dollar, without a strong NFP, forget about tapering.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rising 1.5% on the day at $68.75, helping the commodity-related CAD preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2629
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.2687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.259
Daily SMA50 1.2518
Daily SMA100 1.2378
Daily SMA200 1.2546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2696
Previous Daily Low 1.2586
Previous Weekly High 1.2949
Previous Weekly Low 1.2512
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2654
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2617
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2508
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2836

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell

EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, buoyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that there has been progress on employment but also that the virus is spreading. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell

GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, leaping in response to a balanced message from Fed Chair Powell. He balanced progress with worries about the virus. Earlier, sterling was under pressure due to Brexit-related issues and rising UK covid cases.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, back below $1,800 ahead of Powell

XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, back below $1,800 ahead of Powell

Gold price jumps on mixed cues, geopolitical risks. Treasury yields ease despite Fed’s hawkish view ahead of Powell. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

Gold News

Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week

Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week

Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.

Read more

Why is PLTR stock up?

Why is PLTR stock up?

What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures