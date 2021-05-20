USD/CAD drops to a fresh daily low at 1.2060 despite oil selloff

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD continues to push lower during the American trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index drops below 90.00 as market mood improves.
  • WTI trades in the negative territory below $63.

After spending the majority of the day above 1.2100, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction during the American trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 1.2060. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.5% on the day at 1.2070.

DXY drops below 90.00

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback allows USD/CAD to edge lower in the second half of the day. With Wall Street's main indexes starting the day in the positive territory, the USD struggled to preserve its strength and the US Dollar Index (DXY) was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 89.90. Reflecting the improving market sentiment, the S&P 500 Index is rising 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite is up 1.6%.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) continues to trade deep in the red below $63, limiting USD/CAD downside for the time being.

In the meantime, the Bank of Canada's (BoC) Financial System Review Summary showed that the bank was concerned about household indebtedness and the rapid rise in house prices. Nevertheless, the BoC's publication failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.

The data from the US showed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 444,000 from 478,000. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 450,000 and helped risk flows remain in control of financial markets.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2072
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1.2132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2234
Daily SMA50 1.2417
Daily SMA100 1.2558
Daily SMA200 1.2825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2143
Previous Daily Low 1.2054
Previous Weekly High 1.2203
Previous Weekly Low 1.2046
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2109
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2021
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1988
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2166
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2199
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2255

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

