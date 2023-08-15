USD/CAD drops near 1.3450 as US Dollar extends losses, Canadian CPI turns out persistent

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar strengthens as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July expanded strongly. Headline CPI grew at a 0.6% pace, outperforming surprisingly higher estimates of 0.3%. Core inflation that excludes volatile oil and food prices expanded strongly by 0.5%. Annual headline inflation accelerated to 3.3% while core CPI remained stable at 3.2%. Hotter-than-expected Canadian inflation would discomfort Bank of Canada (BoC) policymakers and force them to deliver hawkish commentary.

A moderate increase in inflation and resilient consumer spending would force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates higher for a longer period. Going forward, investors will focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for July’s monetary policy , which will be released on Wednesday.

US Census Bureau reported that consumer spending in July expanded at a higher momentum. The economic data rose by 0.7% vs. expectations of 0.4% and the former release of 0.2%. It seems that higher disposable income due to sustained wage growth allows individuals to spend heavily. Retail Sales excluding automobiles rose by 1.0%, indicating robust demand for durables and quick consumables.

The USD/CAD pair witnesses selling pressure after sensing immense selling interest near a two-month high of around 1.3500 in the early New York session. The Loonie asset dropped amid a sell-off in the US Dollar despite upbeat United States Retail Sales and higher-than-expected Canadian inflation data for July.

