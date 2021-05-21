USD/CAD drops below 1.2050 as USD struggles to find demand

- USD/CAD turns south after rising toward 1.2100 earlier in the day.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory on Friday.
- Focus shifts to US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data.
After closing in the negative territory on Thursday, the USD/CAD pair staged a rebound but lost its traction before reaching 1.2100. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.12% on the day at 1.2043.
DXY remains depressed below 90.00
The unabated USD weakness is forcing USD/CAD to push lower on Friday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently posting small losses at 89.74 as the upbeat market mood makes it difficult for the greenback to find demand. Later in the day, the IHS Markit will release the preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data for May.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures and the Nasdaq Futures are rising 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, suggesting that risk flows are likely to continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is rising 1.7% on the day at $62.85, helping the commodity-sensitive loonie preserve its strength. Later in the session, Baker Hughes Energy Services' weekly US Oli Rig Count data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
There won't be data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket on Friday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive USD/CAD movements.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.206
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2211
|Daily SMA50
|1.2408
|Daily SMA100
|1.2552
|Daily SMA200
|1.2819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2049
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
