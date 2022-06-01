- USD/CAD continued with its struggle to capitalize on modest intraday recovery gains.
- An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for the major.
- The downside seems cushioned amid sustained USD buying and ahead of the BoC.
The USD/CAD pair surrendered modest intraday gains and slipped below mid-1.2600s during the first half of the European session, back closer to over a one-month low touched the previous day.
Crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday and reversed a major part of the overnight retracement slide from a near three-month high amid worries over a tighter global supply. European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on oil imports from Russia. Apart from this, expectations of demand recovery in China acted as a tailwind for the black liquid. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and capped the USD/CAD pair's attempted recovery move.
On the other hand, a generally positive risk tone forced the safe-haven US dollar to trim a part of its strong intraday gains. This was seen as another factor that attracted some intraday selling around the USD/CAD pair. That said, rising US Treasury bond yields should help limit the downside for the buck and lend support to the major. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Canada monetary policy decision.
The Canadian central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by another 50 bps. Hence, the focus would remain on the accompanying monetary policy statement. Traders will further take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2641
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2844
|Daily SMA50
|1.271
|Daily SMA100
|1.2697
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2687
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2712
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
