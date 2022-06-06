- USD/CAD fades bounce off six-week low amid lackluster markets.
- Oil prices struggle around three-month high as China’s post-covid unlock battles supply-linked headlines.
- US NFP, hawkish Fedspeak renewed bets on Fed’s aggression but this week’s inflation data is the key.
- BOC hiked rates for the second time in 2022, which in turn dims importance of Friday’s jobs report.
USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.2580, reversing the previous day’s rebound from a 1.5-month low, as traders brace for this week’s key data/events during a sluggish Asian session on Monday.
Other than the cautious sentiment ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, as well as Canada’s employment data for the said month, the market’s mildly positive sentiment also weighs on USD/CAD prices. Further, firmer prices of Canada’s key export item, namely WTI crude oil, also exert downside pressure on the Loonie pair.
That said, headlines from China appear risk-positive as the world’s second-largest economy braces for a faster bounce off the covid-led lockdowns, also stays ready for more stimulus. “Dine-in service in Beijing will resume on Monday, except for the Fengtai district and some parts of the Changping district, the Beijing Daily said. Restaurants and bars have been restricted to takeaway since early May,” reports Reuters.
Additionally, likely ease in the US-China trade relations also seems to underpin the cautious optimism in the market. While justifying the same, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, per Reuters, “President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.”
However, Friday’s upbeat US jobs report and hawkish Fedspeak challenge the USD/CAD bears. That said, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in 390K for May, more than 325K expected but lesser than the upwardly revised 428K previous readouts. Further, the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6% versus expectations of a slight decline to 3.5%. Additionally, the US ISM Services PMI fell to 55.9 in May, versus 56.4 market consensus and 57.1 flashed in April. Following the data, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester crossed wires while saying that the one problem that the Fed has is inflation. The policymakers also added that the risks of a recession have gone up.
Elsewhere, WTI crude oil prices dribble around a three-month high, down 0.12% around $118.70 by the press time, as traders struggle between hopes of higher demand from China and OPEC+ announcement of more output. Also weighing on the black gold prices could be the fears of the global recession.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red and the US 10-year Treasury yields posted the first weekly gain in three whereas the S&P 500 Futures remain mildly bid at around 4,100 by the press time.
While the upbeat risk appetite and an absence of oil selling keep USD/CAD bears hopeful, the Bank of Canada (BOC) has already announced the rate hike and hence this week’s Canada jobs report may not hold much importance. On the contrary, the US CPI will be crucial to watch for fresh impulses.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the two-month-old support line, now resistance around 1.2610, directs USD/CAD prices toward a late April swing low near 1.2460.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2588
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2812
|Daily SMA50
|1.2715
|Daily SMA100
|1.27
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2596
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2551
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
