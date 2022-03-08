USD/CAD drives into mid-1.2800s despite surging commodity prices, strong Canadian trade figures

- USD/CAD continues to push higher, recently topping 1.2850 despite surging commodity prices and strong Canadian trade data.
- Some have questioned whether recent CAD underperformance versus the likes of AUD and NZD can continue for much longer.
Surging energy and precious metal prices with the US expected to imminently announce a ban on all Russian energy imports, plus the largest monthly Canadian trade surplus since 2008 has done little to protect the loonie from the US dollar’s advances. USD/CAD punched to the north of the 1.2850 mark earlier on Tuesday, though has since dropped back into the 1.2830s, but is still eyeing a test of last month’s highs in the 1.2875 area. The pair is up a further 0.1% on Tuesday having found decent support at 1.2800 earlier in the day, taking its gains since last Thursday’s sub-1.2600 lows to nearly 2.0%.
Recent underperformance of the loonie against the US dollar seems to reflect the general worsening of risk appetite observed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. CAD typically has a positive correlation to risk assets such as US equities, falling when they come under pressure. But commodity price upside is typically associated with a stronger loonie given Canada’s status as a major energy and raw materials exporter. CAD’s 1.3% depreciation in value versus the buck since the start of the month thus seems somewhat at odds with AUD and NZD’s respective 1.0% and 0.5% appreciation.
Some traders suspect that CAD’s underperformance versus its fellow non-US dollar G10 counterparts this month won’t last too much longer. If FX markets revert back to trading more as a function of commodity price movements rather than risk-off (which favours safe-havens like USD and JPY), then the prospect for a USD/CAD decline back towards monthly lows is there. In the meantime, traders will also need to focus on a number of key US and Canadian data releases this week, including US CPI on Thursday and Canada jobs on Friday. Neither should shift the BoC or Fed from their current guidance for an upcoming series of rate hikes, though could spur some volatility.
USD/Cad
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2846
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2725
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.2653
|Daily SMA200
|1.2578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2815
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2686
|Previous Weekly High
|1.281
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2587
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
