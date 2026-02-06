USD/CAD: Downtrend risk below key averages – Societe Generale
Societe Generale analysts note USD/CAD has slipped below its ascending trend line from December 2023 and rebounded from 1.3480, but the 200‑DMA near 1.3830 is seen as a key short‑term resistance. Analysts warn that failure to clear this level could see the pair resume its decline, with 1.3580 as first support and a break lower pointing to a renewed downtrend.
Key averages cap corrective rebound
"USD/CAD slipped below the ascending trend line drawn since December 2023 and drifted towards 1.3480."
"It has experienced a quick rebound, however the 200-DMA near 1.3830 could be a short-term resistance."
"Inability to cross the moving average may result in continuation of decline."
"The low achieved earlier this week at 1.3580 is first support; break below this may lead to resumption in downtrend."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.