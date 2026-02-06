USD/CAD: Downtrend risk below key averages – Societe Generale

Societe Generale analysts note USD/CAD has slipped below its ascending trend line from December 2023 and rebounded from 1.3480, but the 200‑DMA near 1.3830 is seen as a key short‑term resistance. Analysts warn that failure to clear this level could see the pair resume its decline, with 1.3580 as first support and a break lower pointing to a renewed downtrend.

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)