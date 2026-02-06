TRENDING:
USD/CAD: Downtrend risk below key averages – Societe Generale

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Societe Generale analysts note USD/CAD has slipped below its ascending trend line from December 2023 and rebounded from 1.3480, but the 200‑DMA near 1.3830 is seen as a key short‑term resistance. Analysts warn that failure to clear this level could see the pair resume its decline, with 1.3580 as first support and a break lower pointing to a renewed downtrend.

Key averages cap corrective rebound

"USD/CAD slipped below the ascending trend line drawn since December 2023 and drifted towards 1.3480."

"It has experienced a quick rebound, however the 200-DMA near 1.3830 could be a short-term resistance."

"Inability to cross the moving average may result in continuation of decline."

"The low achieved earlier this week at 1.3580 is first support; break below this may lead to resumption in downtrend."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

