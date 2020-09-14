USD/CAD: Depressed around 1.3150 even as WTI recovery lack momentum

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD extends Friday’s losses, seesaws near intraday low off-late.
  • WTI takes clues from possible US-Iran tussle, Iraq’s cutting of prices for Asia.
  • Vaccine hopes, US dollar weakness adds to the overall weakness but a light calendar curbs the pair’s moves.

USD/CAD stays on the back foot for the second day in a row, down 0.15% to 1.3160, while heading into Monday’s European open. The loonie pair mainly takes advantage of the broadly risk-on mood that weighs on the US dollar. Also weighing on the quote are gains of Canada’s largest export item, crude oil.

With the AstraZeneca’s restart to the third phase of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials, followed by Pfizer’s claim to deliver the cure before 2020 ends, global markets shrug off the record surge in the virus cases registered on Sunday. Also helping the market optimism could be Oracle’s ability to convince ByteDance for TikTok sale.

While portraying the risk-on mood, S&P 500 Futures gain over 1.0% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific follow the suit by the press time. The same dim the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and prints 0.10% losses by the US dollar index (DXY).

Other than the risk-on mood, WTI’s recovery from the mid-June low also helps the USD/CAD prices. Following rumors that Iran is plotting to avenge for the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, traders anticipate a fresh tussle between the Washington and Tehran that has been absent recently.

On contrary, Iraq’s following of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi’s pattern of cutting prices for Asian buyers portray the virus-led fears of demand-supply mismatch even as another tropical storm is ready for terming as a hurricane.

Given the lack of major data/events, the pair traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts and energy headlines for fresh impetus.

Technical analysis

The monthly ascending trend line near 1.3130 gains market attention unless the quote stays below 1.3300 round-figures, that’s above immediate resistances of 1.3260 and 50-day EMA around 1.3290.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3161
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.3178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3146
Daily SMA50 1.3317
Daily SMA100 1.3539
Daily SMA200 1.3521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3208
Previous Daily Low 1.3151
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3186
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.315
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3236
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism. 

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.

GBP/USD News

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures