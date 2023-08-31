USD/CAD delivers modest recovery ahead of core PCE Inflation data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • USD/CAD gauges support near 1.3520 while the US Dollar’s recovery remains swift.
  • The oil price rallied above $82.00 on Thursday as the oil market is expected to tighten further.
  • As per expectations, Canada’s Q2 GDP expanded at a 0.3% pace, slower than Q1’s growth rate of 0.8%.

The USD/CAD pair found a cushion near 1.3520 and defended its psychological support of 1.3500 after a recovery move in the US Dollar. The Loonie asset delivered a nominal recovery while the pace of rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY) was higher. The rebound move in the Lonnie asset remained modest as the Canadian Dollar strengthened due to a rally in oil prices.

S&P500 futures remain lackluster in Europe as investors await Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index data for July.

Analysts at CMC markets said July inflation numbers could prompt further concern about sticky inflation on the recording of sizeable ticks higher in the monthly as well as annual headline numbers. August CPI numbers were evidence that prices might struggle to move much lower after headline CPI edged higher to 3.2%. Investors can see a similar move in this week’s numbers, with a move to 3.3% in the deflator and to 4.3% in the core deflator.”

The US Dollar Index recovered swiftly to near 103.60 after discovering the 103.00 figure as a crucial support. After the Fed’s preferred inflation tool, investors will focus on the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will be published on Friday. Scrutiny of the US ADP Employment Change report indicates that fresh payrolls were weaker than anticipated and wage growth remained slowest since October 2021.

The oil price rallied above $82.00 on Thursday as the oil market is expected to tighten further. Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia is expected to extend a million-barrel oil supply cut into October, as it seeks to shore up prices against a faltering economic backdrop.

It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices strengthen the Canadian Dollar.

The Canadian Dollar will remain in action on Friday amid the release of Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Investors hope that the April-June quarter expanded at a 0.3% pace, slower than Q1’s growth rate of 0.8%.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3538
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3532
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3495
Daily SMA50 1.3331
Daily SMA100 1.3392
Daily SMA200 1.3462
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3577
Previous Daily Low 1.3513
Previous Weekly High 1.364
Previous Weekly Low 1.3496
Previous Monthly High 1.3387
Previous Monthly Low 1.3093
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3537
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3553
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3505
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3477
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3441
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3569
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3605
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3632

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after US PCE inflation data

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after US PCE inflation data

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the mixed European inflation readings, the data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.2%, making it difficult for the pair to rebound.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades in red below 1.2700 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD trades in red below 1.2700 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.2700 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation rose to 4.2% on a yearly basis in July as expected, the US Dollar preserves its strength and doesn't allow the pair to stage a correction.

GBP/USD News

Gold stays in daily range below $1,950 after US data

Gold stays in daily range below $1,950 after US data

Gold price fluctuates in a relatively tight channel below $1,950 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 4.1% following the US PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data, limiting XAU/USD volatility in the American session.

Gold News

Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level

Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level

Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.

Read more

Lawsuit against brokerages fails to lift MULN price

Lawsuit against brokerages fails to lift MULN price

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock shed 5.2% on Wednesday despite the announcement earlier in the week that the company was suing several of the nation’s largest brokerages for alleged stock manipulation.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures