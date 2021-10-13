USD/CAD defends 1.2450 ahead of US Inflation, FOMC minutes

- USD/CAD trades in a rangebound manner on Wednesday in the Asian session.
- Crude oil retreats from seven-year highs, but still, remains firm near 80.50.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
The USD/CAD pair edges higher in the middle of the week. The pair has remained stuck in a narrow trade band of 1.2440 and 1.2500 for the past three-session. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2470, up 0.04% for the day.
The US dollar retreats from the higher levels ahead of the US Core Inflation Index (CPI) readings. A day earlier, consensus forecasts pointed to a 5.3% in the CPI for September on yearly basis. The Federal Reserve will keep a close watch on inflation readings to go ahead with its tapering decision.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin commented pricing pressure is due to supply-chain bottlenecks that weigh on the greenback. In addition to that, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bastic said the current inflation is not doing much to harm the economy to call Fed’s policy stance into question.
In the meantime, the US debt limit has passed in the House and will be presented to US President Joe Biden for signing.
The loonie manages to gain traction on robust WTI prices, a major Canadian export. As for now, traders are waiting for the US Core Inflation Index, and FOMC Minutes to take fresh trading impetus.
USD/CAD additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2465
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2647
|Daily SMA50
|1.2627
|Daily SMA100
|1.2491
|Daily SMA200
|1.2512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2498
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2434
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2564
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bravest bears seeking lower lows still
EUR/USD has seen a tremendous sell-off throughout Sep to date. The price has fallen from a fractal weekly high of 1.1909 to fresh lows at 1.1524 and into territory not traded in since July 2020. At this juncture, the price is not far off from the weekly 9 March candle's high of 1.1496.
GBP/USD glides inside symmetrical triangle, 1.3580 support remains critical
GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3650 inside the symmetrical triangle. Downside needs validation below 1.3580, MACD holds in the oversold zone.
Gold hovers near $1,760 as USD retreats from yearly highs
Gold price locks in some fresh gains above $1,760 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the FOMC minutes. The US benchmark T-bonds yields trade lower at 1.57% with 0.53% losses, which drags the greenback from its yearly tops around 94.50.
SafeMoon awaits bullish confirmation before marching towards $0.000003
SafeMoon price has done relatively well, considering it made new all-time lows as recently as September 29th. The past few days have resulted in some sideways trading conditions, but ...
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.