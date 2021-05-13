USD/CAD continues to trade sideways below 1.2150 after US data

- USD/CAD struggles to find direction following Wednesday's rebound.
- US Dollar Index stays flat below 91.00 after mid-tier data releases.
- WTI trades deep in the red below $65 on Thursday.
The USD/CAD pair rose to a daily high of 1.2157 on Thursday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2130, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
The broad-based USD strength on the back of strong Consumer Price Index data allowed USD/CAD to stage a rebound on Wednesday. Wİth the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 4% on the back of heightened inflation, the US Dollar Index rose nearly 0.7%.
Investors pay little to no attention to latest US data
On Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped to 6.2% in April from 4.2% in March. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 5.9% but failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 473,000 from 507,000. After these data releases, the DXY stays flat on the day near 90.70.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is losing 2% at $64.30 on Thursday, making it difficult for the commodity-sensitive CAD to attract investors.
In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures, which spent a large portion of the day in the negative territory, is currently up 0.3%, suggesting that the USD could struggle to find demand if the market mood improves after the opening bell.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2131
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2342
|Daily SMA50
|1.2472
|Daily SMA100
|1.2594
|Daily SMA200
|1.2855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2258
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
