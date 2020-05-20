USD/CAD consolidates in a range below mid-1.3900s, Canadian CPI/FOMC minutes awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Wednesday.
  • Bulls shrugged off a modest pickup in the USD demand and subdued crude oil price action.
  • Investors now look forward to Canadian CPI, FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday. The pair was last seen trading below mid-1.3900s, well above three-week lows set on Tuesday.

Reports that the US drugmaker Moderna had provided insufficient data to determine the vaccine’s efficacy casted doubts on a potential vaccine for the deadly virus. This, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven US dollar and prompted some short-covering move around the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, a subdued action around crude oil prices did little to influence demand for the commodity-linked loonie, albeit remained supportive of the pair's overnight recovery of around 100 pips. Bulls struggled to capitalize on the momentum and seemed unimpressed by a modest pickup in the USD demand.

Meanwhile, a strong rally in the US equity futures, coupled with sliding US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any strong USD positive move. This seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any bullish bets and failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to gain any meaningful traction.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to Wednesday's economic docket, highlighting the release of Canadian consumer inflation figures. This will be followed by the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting, which might produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3929
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3944
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4035
Daily SMA50 1.4082
Daily SMA100 1.3651
Daily SMA200 1.3436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.397
Previous Daily Low 1.3867
Previous Weekly High 1.4141
Previous Weekly Low 1.3901
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3906
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3824
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3781
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3987
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.403
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.409

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250, marginally higher amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood

EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, higher. as the market mood is recovering. Optimism about the EU fund and doubts about the Moderana's coronavirus vaccine results are in the mix. The FOMC Meeting Minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime

Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime

The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.

Read more

Gold: Battles $1750 amid tepid sentiment, ahead of FOMC minutes

Gold: Battles $1750 amid tepid sentiment, ahead of FOMC minutes

The yellow metal is trying hard to regain the 1750 mark, underpinned by the tepid market mood. The European traders hit their desks and react to the slide in the US stocks and mixed action on the Asian equities after the optimism over the anti-coronavirus vaccine faded.

Gold News

US Dollar Index stays side-lined near 99.70, looks to data, Powell

US Dollar Index stays side-lined near 99.70, looks to data, Powell

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses on Tuesday around the 99.70 region. All the attention will be on the testimony by Fed’s Powell.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures