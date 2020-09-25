- USD/CAD remained confined in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
- Coronavirus jitters underpinned the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair.
- Subdued action around crude oil prices did little to influence the loonie or provide any impetus.
The USD/CAD pair extended its range-bound price action through the early European session and remained confined in a narrow band around mid-1.3300s.
Following the previous day's pullback from levels beyond the 1.3400 mark, or seven-week tops, the pair now seems to have stabilised and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the last day of the week. Concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections overshadowed the latest optimism over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar and continued lending some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Reports indicated that the US Congress could break a months-long impasse to agree on the next round of fiscal stimulus measures. In fact, Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. Moreover, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could resume stalled stimulus talks with the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The greenback was further underpinned by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. On the other hand, A subdued action around crude oil prices failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. Hence, the USD price dynamics has been acting as an exclusive driver of the USD/CAD pair's momentum through the first half of the trading action on Friday.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3363
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3179
|Daily SMA50
|1.3259
|Daily SMA100
|1.347
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3325
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3276
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3505
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand
EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
Gold rebounds to $1875 as US dollar retreats from two-month high
Gold trades higher above $1870, having recovered nearly $30 from two-month lows. The bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday.
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...