  • USD/CAD remained confined in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
  • Coronavirus jitters underpinned the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair.
  • Subdued action around crude oil prices did little to influence the loonie or provide any impetus.

The USD/CAD pair extended its range-bound price action through the early European session and remained confined in a narrow band around mid-1.3300s.

Following the previous day's pullback from levels beyond the 1.3400 mark, or seven-week tops, the pair now seems to have stabilised and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the last day of the week. Concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections overshadowed the latest optimism over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar and continued lending some support to the USD/CAD pair.

Reports indicated that the US Congress could break a months-long impasse to agree on the next round of fiscal stimulus measures. In fact, Democrats in the US House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. Moreover, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could resume stalled stimulus talks with the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The greenback was further underpinned by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. On the other hand, A subdued action around crude oil prices failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. Hence, the USD price dynamics has been acting as an exclusive driver of the USD/CAD pair's momentum through the first half of the trading action on Friday.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3363
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3362
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3179
Daily SMA50 1.3259
Daily SMA100 1.347
Daily SMA200 1.3524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3418
Previous Daily Low 1.3325
Previous Weekly High 1.3247
Previous Weekly Low 1.3128
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3319
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3276
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3226
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3461
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3505

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

