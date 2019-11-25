- The USD remained well supported by positive US bond yields, trade developments.
- A pickup in oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any strong gains.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Monday.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the pair to build on Friday's goodish intraday positive move of around 45 pips and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week.
Bulls await a fresh catalyst
The US dollar remained well supported by Friday's mostly upbeat US economic data and a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with some renewed hopes of a possible US-China trade deal extended some support to the major.
In the latest trade-related developments, the US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a deal with China was “potentially very close” and further indicated that he might not sign a bill passed by the Congress that supports Hong Kong.
The positive factor, to a larger extent, was negated by a mildly positive tone surrounding oil prices, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – loonie and kept a lid on any strong positive move for the major, at least for the time being.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair last week failed near a 5-1/2-month-old descending trend-line resistance, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the very important 200-day SMA, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3302
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3203
|Daily SMA50
|1.3216
|Daily SMA100
|1.321
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3254
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3156
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3355
