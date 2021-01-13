USD/CAD clings to small daily gains, holds above 1.2700

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is trading in a relatively tight range on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the green ahead of CPI data.
  • WTI clings to modest gains after renewing multi-month highs.

The USD/CAD pair lost more than 70 pips on Tuesday pressured by the broad USD weakness and rising crude oil prices. With the greenback regathering its strength on Wednesday, the pair staged a modest rebound and was last seen gaining 0.17% on the day at 1.2730.

Eyes on US CPI data, T-bond yields

On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fell sharply in the late American session after the US bond auction triggered a sharp decline in yields. The DXY snapped a four-day winning streak and lost 0.4%. However, the cautious market mood helped the USD stay resilient against its rivals and the DXY is currently up 0.23% at 90.30.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for December. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the Canadian economic docket.

Additionally, investors will keep a close eye on US T-bond yields' performance, which has been the primary catalyst behind the USD's market valuation since the beginning of the year.

In the meantime, crude oil prices regained traction following Monday's technical correction and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since February at $53.90 before going into a consolidation phase. At the moment, the WTI is up 0.32% at $53.43, helping the commodity-related loonie limit its losses.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2727
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2773
Daily SMA50 1.289
Daily SMA100 1.3048
Daily SMA200 1.3354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2792
Previous Daily Low 1.2711
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2847

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds

EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds

EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground.  The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared and US CPI marginally beat estimates..

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.37 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions

GBP/USD retreats from 1.37 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions

GBP/USD is retreating from 1.37 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US CPI

XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US CPI

Gold struggled to capitalize on the early uptick amid renewed USD buying interest. The USD held on to its gains following the release of US consumer inflation figures. A cautious mood in the equity markets helped limit losses for the metal.

Gold news

US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away

US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away

Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.

Read more

US Dollar Index: A move to 91.00 is not ruled out

US Dollar Index: A move to 91.00 is not ruled out

After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures