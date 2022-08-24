  • USD/CAD regains traction on Wednesday and reverses a part of the overnight corrective slide.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-off mood revives the USD demand and remains supportive.
  • Recession fears cap oil prices and undermine the loonie, supporting prospects for further gains.

The USD/CAD pair catches fresh bids on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's sharp retracement slide from a six-week high. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily range, around the 1.2975-1.2980 region.

A combination of factors assists the US dollar to regain positive traction and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The overnight knee-jerk reaction to the dismal US PMI prints turns out to be short-lived amid firming expectations for a further policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, the markets are still pricing in at least a 50 bps Fed rate hike at the September policy meeting. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, continue to benefit the safe-haven buck.

The market sentiment remains fragile amid growing worries about a global economic downturn and headwinds stemming from China’s COVID-zero policy. Apart from this, fading hopes for an imminent output cut by the major producers capped crude oil prices near the very important 200-day SMA. This, in turn, is undermining the commodity-linked loonie and offering additional support to the USD/CAD pair, supporting prospects for further gains. That said, bulls prefer to wait for a hawkish message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

In the meantime, traders on Wednesday will take cues from the US economic docket - featuring Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will be looked upon to grab short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2976
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2954
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2915
Daily SMA100 1.283
Daily SMA200 1.2761
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3063
Previous Daily Low 1.2933
Previous Weekly High 1.3009
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3224
Previous Monthly Low 1.2789
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2983
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3014
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2904
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2774
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured around 0.9950 ahead of US data

EUR/USD remains pressured around 0.9950 ahead of US data

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 0.9950, as risk-off flows dominate and offer support to the safe-haven US dollar. The German energy crisis has put EUR bulls on the tenterhooks. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles above 1.1800 amid USD recovery, ahead of data

GBP/USD struggles above 1.1800 amid USD recovery, ahead of data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.1800 but remains on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion. Money market bets hint at a 4.0% BOE rate by March 2023 from the 1.75% current, despite mixed UK PMIs. 

GBP/USD News

Gold steadies near $1,750 as central bankers head to Jackson Hole Premium

Gold steadies near $1,750 as central bankers head to Jackson Hole

Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined near $1,745-46, following the rebound from the monthly low, as traders brace for Wednesday’s European session. The US dollar retreat underpins the recovery as yields ease, recession woes test XAU/USD bulls.

Gold News

Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits

Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits

Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures