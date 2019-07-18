USD/CAD clings to modest gains, comfortably above mid-1.3000s

- Recovering US bond yields/upbeat US data helped the USD to gain some traction.
- Positive Oil prices underpinned Loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful up-move.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed session tops, around the 1.3065-70 region during the early North-American session, albeit seemed to lack any strong follow-through.
Against the backdrop of an intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar got a minor lift following the release of stronger-than-expected Philly Fed manufacturing index, which jumped to 21.8 in July as compared to a 5.0 rise expected and 0.3 previous.
Meanwhile, the release of Canadian ADP report, showing an additional of 30.4K non-farm industry jobs, did little to influence the price action, albeit a positive tone around Crude Oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and capped gains.
Oil snapped three consecutive days of losing streak and remained supported by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially after Iran reportedly said that it had seized a foreign tanker with 12 crew members accused of smuggling oil.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the uptick or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid rising odds for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed when it announces its policy decision following a two-day meeting on July 30-31.
In the meantime, a scheduled speech by the New York Fed President John Williams might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3063
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3106
|Daily SMA50
|1.3291
|Daily SMA100
|1.3334
|Daily SMA200
|1.3301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3035
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3018
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3058
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2969
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
