USD/CAD climbs toward 1.3560s and tests a major resistance trendline, post-US economic data

- USD/CAD aims higher and tests a significant resistance trendline in the daily chart.
- The latest FOMC minutes suggested that the Fed will continue to hike rates.
- Upbeat US economic data underpinned the US Dollar and bolstered the USD/CAD.
- Rising oil prices capped the USD/CAD rally on Thursday.
The USD/CAD clash with a four-month-old downslope resistance trendline, gaining 0.15% daily. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD exchanges hands at around 1.3565.
USD/CAD to continue upwards on Fed and BoC policy divergence
Wall Street continues to pare some of its losses. The US Dollar (USD) is gaining some traction as the Federal Reserve is ready to continue tightening monetary conditions, as revealed by the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) last meeting minutes. The minutes showed a slightly hawkish tone as a few officials advocated for a 50 basis point increase in interest rates, but ultimately, they all agreed on a 25 basis point hike. Officials commented that the labor market remains tight and added that growth risks are tilted to the downside.
In the meantime, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that unemployment claims for the week ending on February 18 came at 192K, below last week’s 194K and lower than the 200K expected. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the US expanded in the fourth quarter by 2.7%, shy of the first estimate of 2.9%.
The strong growth in the 2022 second half compensated for the 1.1% economic decline during the first six months. Although there was a slowdown in economic activity during the last two months of 2022, it seems the economy has picked up the pace again at the beginning of 2023.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value vs. six currencies, advances 0.14% at 104.635, the reason for the latest uptick in the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the rally was capped by the jump in oil prices, with WTI’s advancing 2%, trading at $75.32 PB.
On the Canadian front, Average Weekly Earnings eased from 4% to December’s 3.4% YoY. It was the 19th month of growth, with 17 of the 20 sectors reporting gains.
Given the backdrop, the USD/CAD might continue to edge higher. Divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the Bank of Canada (BoC) warrants further upside in the pair. The BoC announced that it would pause, while Fed officials had stated the need for higher for longer. Therefore, USD/CAD upside is expected.
USD/CAD Technical analysis
The USD/CAD pair is testing a four-month-old resistance trendline, drawn from November highs of 1.3808, which passes at around the 1.3560/80 area. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still bullish and aiming north, putting at risk the previously-mentioned trendline. Once cleared, the USD/CAD could test 1.3600, followed by the next resistance at 1.3664, the January 6 high.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3568
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3399
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3568
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3515
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3632
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
