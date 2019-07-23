USD/CAD climbs to near 2-week tops, closer to mid-1.3100s

- The USD remains supported by tempered expectations for an aggressive easing by the Fed.
- The recent pullback in Oil prices undermined Loonie and remained supportive of the move.
- A sustained move beyond mid-1.3100s needed to increase prospects for any further recovery.
The USD/CAD pair continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the 1.3135-40 region in the last hour.
The pair built on its recent recovery from yearly lows set last Friday and added to the overnight strong up-move back above the 1.3100 round figure mark amid a follow-through pickup in the US Dollar demand, supported by reduced odds for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed.
Despite the US President Donald Trump's pressure for immediate rate cuts, the fact that investors have been scaling back expectations of a 50 bps Fed rate cut at the upcoming meeting on July 30-31 underpinned the greenback and remained supportive of the ongoing recovery move.
This coupled with the recent pullback in Crude Oil prices, further weighed down by a vow by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to keep global Oil markets adequately supplied, dented demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and provided an additional boost.
The pair has now moved back closer to the 1.3145-50 supply zone, which if cleared decisively might indicate that a near-term bottom is already in place and thus, pave the way for a further short-covering move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3086
|Daily SMA50
|1.3268
|Daily SMA100
|1.3329
|Daily SMA200
|1.3301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3122
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3041
|Previous Weekly High
|1.311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3016
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
