USD/CAD climbs to mid-1.3600s, eyes monthly top ahead of Canadian GDP/US macro data

- USD/CAD gains traction for the second straight day and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Bearish Oil prices undermine the Loonie and lend support amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- Traders now look forward to the Canadian Q1 GDP print and the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair builds on the overnight bounce from the 1.3565 area, or a multi-day low and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and currently trades near the top end of its daily range, around the 1.3645 region.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar (USD) to attract fresh buyers, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer and have been pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the June FOMC policy meeting. the bets were lifted by the US PCE Price Index data on Friday, which showed that inflation remains sticky. This, along with the risk-off impulse, further benefits the safe-haven buck.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about slowing economic growth, particularly in China. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported this Wednesday that China's factory activity shrank faster than expected in May. Moreover, business activity in China's service expanded at the slowest pace in four months. This, along with concerns about the worsening US-China ties overshadow the optimism over raising the US debt ceiling and temper investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
A patchy economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy, meanwhile, raises concerns about fuel demand from the top oil importer China. This, in turn, drags Crude Oil prices to a nearly four-week low, which undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and provides an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. Spot prices move well within the striking distance of the monthly peak touched last week as traders now look to important macro releases from Canada and the US for some meaningful impetus.
Wednesday's economic docket features the release of the Canadian Q1 GDP report, along with the Chicago PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data from the US later during the early North American session. Apart from this, speeches by influential FOMC members and the broader risk sentiment will drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from Oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3644
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3509
|Daily SMA50
|1.3521
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3499
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3613
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3567
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.