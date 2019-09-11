USD/CAD climbs to daily highs above 1.3180 on oil sell-off

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil sell-off intensifies in last hour to weigh on CAD.
  • US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 98.50.
  • Canadian PM Trudeau announces general election on October 21.

The USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and rose to its highest level of the day at 1.3182 as the falling crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-sensitive Loonie. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 1.3175.

OPEC's monthly report drags crude oil prices lower 

Although the weekly data published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) today showed a larger-than-expected draw in the US crude oil inventories, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate struggled to stage a recovery as investors remained focused on OPEC's monthly oil report, in which the organization lowered its global oil demand growth forecast amid economic slowdown. As of writing, the barrel of WTI was losing 1.5% on the day at $56.95.

Earlier today, Statistics Canada reported that the capacity utilization improved to 83.3% in the second quarter to beat the market expectation of 81.8% but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced that they will be holding general elections on October 21. 

On the other hand, the selling pressure surrounding major European currencies today allow the Greenback to preserve its strength with the US Dollar Index (DXY) advancing to a fresh weekly high of 98.75 and provides an additional boost to the pair. The US Bureau of Labor Statistic's monthly data today revealed that the core Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 2.3% on a yearly basis in August to surpass analysts' estimate of 2.2% and supported the DXY's upsurge.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3178
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3274
Daily SMA50 1.3194
Daily SMA100 1.3285
Daily SMA200 1.3315
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3192
Previous Daily Low 1.3134
Previous Weekly High 1.3384
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3067
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3218
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3244

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.

Gold News

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures