USD/CAD climbs to daily highs above 1.3100 ahead of mid-tier data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is pushing higher above 1.3100 on Thursday.
  • WTI trades in the negative territory near $41.
  • US Dollar Index rebounds above 92.50 as sentiment sours.

After dropping to a weekly low of 1.3032 on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair turned north on Thursday as falling crude oil prices make it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to find demand. As of writing, the pair was up 0.25% on a daily basis at 1.3114.

WTI fails to hold above $42

Heightened optimism for a steady recovery in global energy demand amid positive coronavirus vaccine developments and hopes for additional oil output cuts provided a boost to crude oil prices during the first half of the week. However, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which climbed to $42.50 area on Wednesday, seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing nearly 1% on the day at $41.15.

Meanwhile, the souring market mood, as reflected by sharp declines witnessed in major European equity indexes, is helping the greenback gather strength against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up nearly 0.4% on the day at 92.66. 

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Survey will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On the other hand, ADP Employment Change will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. 

Investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street as well. The S&P 500 Futures are currently down 0.3% on the day and the USD could preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day if US stocks suffer heavy losses.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3116
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.308
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3145
Daily SMA50 1.3201
Daily SMA100 1.3266
Daily SMA200 1.3536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3118
Previous Daily Low 1.3034
Previous Weekly High 1.3173
Previous Weekly Low 1.2928
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3037
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3204

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

