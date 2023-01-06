- USD/CAD turns positive for the second straight day and is supported by a combination of factors.
- A downtick in oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid sustained USD buying.
- Investors now look to the monthly employment data from the US and Canada for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair attracts fresh buying near the 1.3540-1.3535 area on Friday and builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 100-day SMA support. The uptick, also marking the second successive day of a positive move, lifts spot prices to the 1.3625-1.3630 area during the first half of the European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices struggle to capitalize on the overnight gains and edge lower on the last day of the week, which, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie. Despite the latest optimism led by the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China, which is expected to boost fuel demand, looming recession risks act as a headwind for the black liquid. This, along with a strong follow-through buying around the US Dollar, offers additional support to the USD/CAD pair and remains supportive of the momentum.
The USD continues to draw support from Thursday's upbeat US macro data, which pointed to a resilient US labour market and could allow the Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive rate hike path. This, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, further seems to benefit the safe-haven greenback. It, however, remains to be seen if the USD bulls can retain control or opt to lighten their bets ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, due for release during the early North American session.
The popularly known US NFP report, due for release later during the early North American session, could influence the Fed's near-term policy outlook. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand. Investors will further take cues from the release of the monthly employment details from Canada, which, along with oil price dynamics, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3598
|Daily SMA50
|1.3525
|Daily SMA100
|1.3471
|Daily SMA200
|1.3143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3596
|Previous Daily Low
|1.347
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3612
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3484
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3503
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
