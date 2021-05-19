USD/CAD climbs above 1.2100 after FOMC Minutes

- USD/CAD gained traction in the late American session.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to snap four-day losing streak.
- FOMC Minutes showed some policymakers are willing to discuss adjustments to asset purchases.
The USD/CAD pair pushed higher in the late American session and touched a daily top of 1.2132 fueled by the renewed USD strength. As of writing, the pair was up 0.56% on the day at 1.2130.
USD capitalizes on rising US T-bond yields
The FOMC's April 27-28 meeting minutes revealed on Wednesday some policymakers voiced that it would be appropriate to start discussing a plan for adjusting asset purchases in the upcoming meetings if the economy continued to make rapid progress. Additionally, the publication showed that some policymakers were worried the inflation increase could reach "unwelcome levels" before providing sufficient evidence for a policy reaction.
On the back of the FOMC's relatively hawkish tone, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 3% on the day and the US Dollar Index is rising 0.5% at 90.22.
FOMC Minutes: Participants agreed economy is still far from Fed's goals.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is losing 3.2% at $63.15, making it even more difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to show some resilience against its American counterpart.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2252
|Daily SMA50
|1.2427
|Daily SMA100
|1.2565
|Daily SMA200
|1.2831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2081
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.2200 post-FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD turned south following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes as stocks resumed their declines while US government bond yields re-surged, benefiting the dollar. Some participants said tapering discussion might be appropriate at upcoming meetings.
GBP/USD approaches 1.4100 as FOMC mentions tapering
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily lows near the 1.4100 threshold after the FOMC Meeting Minutes showed that policymakers are willing to discuss a tighter monetary policy in the near-term. The market ignores encouraging UK data, focus remains on yields and stocks.
XAU/USD pares daily gains as FOMC Minutes lift US T-bond yields
After rising to a fresh multi-month high of $1,890 earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction in the late American session and erased the majority of its daily gains. As of writing, XAU/USD was virtually unchanged on the day at $1,870.
DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.