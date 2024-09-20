“A weak close on day Thursday for the USD developed a large, bearish outside range signal on the daily chart which tilts near term risks to the downside and should reinforce USD resistance in the mid-1.36 zone from here. Minor gains for the USD today look consolidative ahead of renewed softness. Loss of short-term support at 1.3535/45 should see USD weakness extend a little more.”

“Canadian Retail Sales are expected to rise 0.6% in the July month (Scotia at 0.5%), with ex-auto sales rising 0.3%. Retail activity was weak in June, although volume sales advanced marginally. Statcan’s ‘flash’ estimate for July sales, released with the June data, pointed to a 0.6% rise.”

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is drifting back to very familiar ranges this morning. Spot is finding it hard to break away from the upper 1.35 area and, with trading looking relatively subdued today, that may not change in the short run, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

