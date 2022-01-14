USD/CAD buyers reclaim the 200-DMA and the 1.2500 figure amid dismal US economic data

- The Loonie loses ground vs. the greenback amid a worst-than-expected US economic data releases.
- US Retail Sales contracted the most in 10 months.
- USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Upward biased, although the spot is above the 200-DMA, is nearby, so caution is warranted.
The USD/CAD climbs during the New York session after the reléase of December’s retail sales showed a contraction deeper than expected. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2528, up some 0.06% during the New York session.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of six peers, recovers some 0.15%, close to the 95.00 level. At the same time, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI’s), which price influences the oil-linked Canadian dollar, edges up 1.56%, trading at $83.16 per barrel, though failed to underpin the CAD.
Retail Sales in the US shrank in December
Before Wall Street opened, the US Department of Commerce released the Retail Sales for December, which contracted by the most in 10 months, 1.9%, lower than the -0.1% foreseen by analysts. Further noting, sales excluding autos and gasoline, for the same month, slumped 2.5%, while in the previous month, contracted 0.1%.
Some minutes after retail sales were unveiled, US Industrial Production in December shrank 0.1%, lower than the 0.3 increase estimated by economists polled by Reuters.
That would leave USD/CAD traders waiting for January’s University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment on its preliminary reading, expected at 70.0.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Per the USD/CAD daily chart, the pair is “still” upward biased. However, on Thursday, the USD/CAD dopped beneath the 200-daily moving average (DMA), which sits at 1.2501, reaching a daily low at 1.2453. Nevertheless, USD/CAD buyers entered the market, capped the fall, and reclaimed the 200-DMA, leaving the trend intact.
The USD/CAD first ceiling level would be the January 12 daily high at 1.2580. A breach of the latter would expose the 1.2600 figure, followed by the 100-DMA at 1.2523.
Contrary, on the downside, the pair’s first support would be the 200-DMA. A daily close under it could send the pair tumbling to November 10, 2021, cycle low at 1.2386, but it would need to sort a few hurdles on the way down. The second support would be the January 13 daily low at 1.2453, followed by 1.2400 and the previously mentioned November’s pivot low.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2528
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2517
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2701
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.252
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2454
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2479
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
