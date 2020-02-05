USD/CAD bulls losing grip to a 78.6% Fibo retracement as WTI corrects

- USD/CAD bulls have lucked out with a fierce correction from the 1.33 handle to a fresh low of 1.3262.
- The move is about to complete a 78.6% Fibo retracement of today's bid, where the price is now stalling.
- OPEC is expected to intervene in oil markets and traders expect Chinese stimulus measures to continue.
USD/CAD is trading around 1.3280 having travelled between 1.3262 and 1.3303 and has been offered leading into a speech from Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins on “Central Banking in a slow-growth world”.
The speech was being watched closely due to the BoC's dovish shift in January and coronavirus concerns. Market odds of a rate cut (or more than one) this year have increased substantially which has pressured the loonie from the 1.3040s to a high of 1.3304 this year so far. In the prepared remarks of the speech, news wires privy to them reported that there were no comments in the future rate moves.
The dovish tone at the central bank coupled with the risks of a significant slowdown in global trade whereby early estimates of China’s Q1 GDP growth to fall by at least 1 percentage point is problematic for the CAD bulls considering the spillover effect due to lower commodity prices. However, the stimulus measures by Chinese authorities have lifted sentiment this week, and equity prices are in recovery of Friday's rout.
Oil prices correcting on OPEC intervention expectations
Looking at oil prices, for which Canada relies on its exports, WTI oil prices have fallen around $16 since the start of the year and around 17% since the coronavirus scare came into play. Correlated to the price of oil and dovish BoC, CAD net long positions moved lower last week. However, OPEC's technical committee is in its second day of talks as the cartel debates the need for an emergency ministerial meeting, which would likely result in a curtailment – a large OPEC+ emergency curtailment, combined with Libyan and Iraqi disruptions could put a floor in prices.
Economic data events in view
While data will take a back seat to the coronavirus headlines, we do get several key releases which include both the US and Canadian January’s employment reports.
"A more significant slowdown in hiring (which would take more than one month of jobs numbers to assess) would raise concerns that the Canadian economy’s H2/19 soft patch extended into 2020," analysts at RBC Economics argued.
As for the US report, which usually garners more attention, it is also out but counterintuitively, today, the US dollar wasn't able to maximise on what should have been a supportive report in the ISM Non-Manufacturing data beating expectations and improving significantly on the prior reading.
The leg work had already been done on the manufacturing earlier in the week which followed December’s ISM four-year low – indeed a relief and which should stand the Nonfarm Payrolls in good stead for Friday as both industrial and services are now showing again for early 2020.
USD/CAD levels
USD/CAD has been capped on the 1.33 handle. Bears have made a 78.6% retracement of the rally today and pierced the 50% mean reversion mark at 1.3270 of the 2/3 Feb. spike from 1.3235.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3127
|Daily SMA50
|1.314
|Daily SMA100
|1.3179
|Daily SMA200
|1.3226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3303
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3148
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.334
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as USD gathers strength on PMI data
EUR/USD is trading near 1.10, down 0.4% on the day. The US private sector added 291K jobs in January, highest since May 2015 while the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI arrived at 55.5 to beat the market expectation. Reports on potential coronavirus cures are lifting the market mood.
GBP/USD slips below 1.30 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.30 once again after the US ADP jobs report and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations, Earlier, sterling advanced after UK Services PMI was upgraded to 53.9 in January.
Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run
Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.
Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550
Gold held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1552-53 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.