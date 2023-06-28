USD/CAD builds on softer Canadian CPI-inspired recovery from YTD low, retakes 1.3200

- USD/CAD gains traction for the second straight day and recovers further from the YTD low.
- Tuesday’s softer Canadian CPI print undermines the CAD and lends some support to the pair.
- The emergence of some USD buying acts as a tailwind ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s appearance.
The USD/CAD pair builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.3115 area, or its lowest level since September 2022 and gains positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly high, above the 1.3200 mark during the Asian session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to be weighed down by the softer domestic data released on Tuesday, which showed that consumer inflation fell to its slowest pace in two years. In fact, Statistics Canada reported that the headline CPI decelerated to the 3.4% YoY rate in May from 4.4% in the previous month. Moreover, the Bank of Canada's (BoC) Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, misses consensus estimates and dropped to 3.7% on a yearly basis from 4.1% in April. Apart from this, the overnight slide in Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Tuesday's upbeat US macro data reaffirms expectations that the Fed will likely continue raising interest rates to slow demand in the overall economy, which, in turn, assists the USD to regain positive traction and snap a three-day losing streak. In fact, the US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders in the US rose for the third straight month, by 1.7% in May, against the 1% decline anticipated. Adding to this, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index climbed to 109.7 in June - the highest since January 2022 - from 102.5 in the prior month. Furthermore, New Home Sales rose 12.2% in May, indicating that the US housing market has been able to weather rising interest rates.
Any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, however, seems limited as markets are still pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps rate hike by the BoC in July. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra later this Wednesday. Market participants will look for fresh clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair later during the early North American session. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics will be looked upon to grab short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3304
|Daily SMA50
|1.3437
|Daily SMA100
|1.35
|Daily SMA200
|1.3518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3117
|Previous Weekly High
|1.327
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.