USD/CAD bounces off three-year lows, still in the red around 1.2500 mark

- The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD continued exerting pressure on USD/CAD.
- Surging US bond yields, mostly upbeat US macro data did little to impress the USD bulls.
- A modest pullback in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support.
The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early North American session, albeit managed to rebound around 30 pips from three-year lows touched earlier this Thursday.
The US dollar plunged to its lowest level since early January and was being pressured by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish signal, reassuring that interest rates would stay low for a long time. This comes amid the optimism over a strong global economic recovery, which gave a fresh impetus to reflation trade and further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
The USD seemed unimpressed the continuous surge in the US Treasury bond yields and shrugged off mostly upbeat US macro data. The Prelim US GDP report showed that the economy expanded by 4.1% annualized pace during the October-December period as compared to 4.0% estimated previously. Adding to this, the Initial Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders also came in better than expectations.
The negative factor, to some extent, was offset by a modest pullback in crude oil prices, which undermined the commodity-lined loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. Apart from this, oversold conditions on short-term charts further prompted some intraday short-covering bounce and lifted the pair back to the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
It, however, remains to be seen if the USD/CAD pair is able to capitalize on the recovery or the attempted recovery is seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2497
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2734
|Daily SMA100
|1.2891
|Daily SMA200
|1.315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2598
|Previous Daily Low
|1.251
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2544
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2393
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2657
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22 but off the highs. US Durable Goods Orders jumped by 3.4% in January, better than expected, and jobless claims surprised with a fall to 730K. Q4 GDP upgraded to 4.1%, as expected.
AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data
The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday.
Gamestop (GME) soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback
NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.