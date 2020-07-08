USD/CAD: Bears look to 1.3500 following the WTI spike

WTI rebounds to $41 mark, knocks-off USD/CAD.

US dollar bleeds in the NA session as risk-on mood persists.

The spot risks a break below the 1.3500 level.

Broad-based US dollar weakness combined with the WTI rebound has wreaked havoc for USD/CAD, as it meanders near two-day lows of 1.3520, down 0.55% on a daily basis.

The US oil reversed a temporary dip induced by an unexpected build in the EIA crude stockpiles and briefly regained $41. The rebound in WTI put a fresh bid under the resource-linked Canadian dollar.

Meanwhile, the selling interest around the US dollar remains unabated, with the pain further exacerbated by the renewed uptick in the S&P 500 index. Markets dismissed the mixed US coronavirus stats, as they still weigh the odds of an economic recovery.

In the absence of relevant macro-economic news, the broad market sentiment and the dollar flows will continue to direct the near-term direction in the CAD pair.

USD/CAD technical levels

“The 200-day SMA level of 1.3500 holds the key to the pair’s south-run towards 1.3430,” explains FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes. Meanwhile, any recovery attempt could face initial resistance at 5-DMA of 1.3556.

USD/CAD additional levels