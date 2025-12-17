USD/CAD approaches 1.3800 amid a broad-based USD rebound

USD/CAD trims some losses and reaches 1.3780 after bouncing from 1.3745 lows.

The US Dollar appreciates across the board despite soft US labour market figures.

BoC's Macklem says that interest rates are at the appropriate level now.

The US Dollar is trimming some losses against its Canadian counterpart on Wednesday and reaches levels right above 1.3780 during the European trading session, after bouncing from three-month lows at 1.3745.



The US Dollar Index, which measures the US Dollar against a basket of currencies, is trading moderately higher as investors digest a batch of delayed US labour market reports and reassess their expectations for near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.



Nonfarm Payrolls data released on Tuesday revealed that net employment fell by 105K in October, before rising by a larger-than-expected 64K in November. The jobless rate, however, rose to a four-year high of 4.6% and wage growth eased to 3.5% year-on-year, from 3.7% in the previous month.

Further Fed easing hopes remain alive

These figures reflect a soft labour market and keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary policy further. A January rate cut is practically discarded, but the market is almost evenly split about March’s meeting ahead of Thursday’s key US Consumer Prices Index release.

In Canada, BoC Governor, Tiff Macklem, said that the current monetary policy is “appropriate” to keep inflation close to the 2% target, but signalled modest growth ahead, curbing hopes of any interest rate hike in the near-term.

On Monday, Canada’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) showed that inflation remained steady at a 2.2% annual rate in November, against market expectations of an acceleration to 2.4%. The BoC’s core inflation contracted 0.1% on the month and grew at a 2.9% yearly rate, also unchanged from the previous month.