USD/CAD appreciates to near 1.3700 as Fed delays the expected timing of the rate cut

- USD/CAD broke its losing streak as higher-than-expected US PMI data supported the US Dollar.
- Fed’s Neel Kashkari argued that it will probably take a year or two to get inflation back to 2%.
- Higher Crude Oil prices could limit the downside of the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD halts its six-day losing streak, trading around 1.3700 during the Asian session on Monday. On Friday, a higher-than-expected US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) boosted the US Dollar (USD), underpinning the USD/CAD pair.
The US Composite PMI for June surpassed expectations, rising to 54.6 from May’s reading of 54.5. This figure marked the highest level since April 2022. The Manufacturing PMI increased to a reading of 51.7 from a 51.3 figure, exceeding the forecast of 51.0. Similarly, the Services PMI rose to 55.1 from 54.8 in May, beating the consensus estimate of 53.7.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, edges higher due to the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials delaying the anticipated timing of the first interest rate cut this year. Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari argued on Thursday that it will probably take a year or two to get inflation back to 2%, per Reuters.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are pricing in nearly 65.9% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, compared to 70.2% a week earlier.
On Loonie’s front, the upward correction in crude Oil prices could limit the downside of the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD). Geopolitical tensions are supporting Oil prices, with Israeli troops advancing deeper into Gaza in the Middle East, while Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries persistently disrupt supply.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3696
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3696
|Daily SMA100
|1.3618
|Daily SMA200
|1.3585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3719
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3675
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3764
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3675
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hangs near its lowest level since early May, seems vulnerable below 1.0700 mark
EUR/USD struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and is undermined by a combination of factors. Political uncertainty in Europe, along with Friday’s dismal Eurozone PMIs, seems to weigh on the Euro. The Fed’s relatively hawkish stance lifts the USD to a multi-week top and further acts as a headwind.
GBP/USD bears flirt with 100-day SMA, retain control near the lowest level since mid-May
GBP/USD struggles near its lowest level since mid-May touched on Friday. Bets for a rate cut by the BoE in August continue to undermine the GBP. The USD climbs to its highest level since May 9 and also exerts pressure.
Gold sellers eye $2,300 yet again as new week kicks in
Gold price is nursing losses early Monday, having witnessed a more than 1% sell-off on Friday. Gold traders now look forward to a slew of speeches from US Federal Reserve policymakers due later on Monday for fresh policy cues and its impact on the US Dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin set to retest key levels
Bitcoin price is consolidating within a descending trendline, with a potential bullish breakout anticipated above $64,600. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple prices retraced to critical support levels before gearing up for a bullish upswing.
Week ahead: US PCE inflation the highlight of a relatively light agenda
Core PCE inflation to test bets of two Fed rate cuts in 2024. Yen awaits BoJ Summary of Opinions, Tokyo CPI. Canadian CPI data also enters the spotlight.